An Omaha man pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in Sarpy County District Court in connection with the 2018 slaying of a Bellevue man.

Christopher J. Reagan, 47, also pleaded guilty to use of a weapon to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery in the death of 39-year-old Brent Quigley.

He faces 20 years to life on the murder charge. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 25.

Four other people also have been charged in the case.

Quigley was stabbed to death during a robbery at his home June 24 after arranging for a prostitute to come over, according to testimony from three Bellevue police officers during a preliminary hearing. 

Officers found Quigley dead inside his home at 7209 S. 42nd St. after a friend became worried. Two days later, officers went to a home near 42nd and Center Streets in Omaha and took  Reagan and Cooke into custody.

Reagan's attorney, Don Schense, said Wednesday that his client had expressed nothing but great remorse from the beginning.

"This case is just another example of the risks of amphetamines and the desperate acts that people will do for drugs," Schense said.

According to Bellevue Detective Roy Howell, officers found Quigley lying near his front door with at least 20 stab wounds.

 

