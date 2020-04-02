The former Omaha TV meteorologist accused of sending threatening emails to Douglas County's health director referenced a 1919 lynching in Omaha and said she was next, court documents state.

Ronald G. Penzkowski, also known as Ron Gerard, has been booked into jail on suspicion of terroristic threats and stalking. Penzkowski, 57, is set to appear in court for a bail hearing Thursday afternoon.

He is accused of sending 15-30 “disturbing” emails to Pour’s work email account because he was angry at her public health orders enacted to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies arrested Penzkowski on Tuesday, about a week after Pour reported the emails to authorities on March 25. A forensic investigation into Internet providers and email accounts connected the emails to Penzkowski, Douglas County Sheriff's Capt. Wayne Hudson said.

Pour received the first email on March 20.

The subject line was “lynching,” and it was sent from “martiniwhite84@gmail.com,” according to a court affidavit.

The email was eight sentences long and told Pour to stop issuing health directives like a dictator “or there will be a revolt.”

“Back off on this ridiculous order to shut down the city. Stop the (expletive) health reports that would make you think that people will be dropping dead on every street corner,” the email said. “The economic chaos you’re creating isn’t justified.”

The email then referenced the 1919 lynching of Will Brown, a black man wrongly accused of assaulting a woman. Brown was hanged outside the Douglas County Courthouse by a mob who also burned and destroyed the building.

“There was a lynching outside the Douglas County County Courthouse a century and one year ago,” the email said. “You’re next, b***h.”

On March 25, Pour received six more emails from the same account within a 10-minute span. Four were forwarded emails of the initial message, and two were forwarded emails of the initial email with an added message: “I won’t quit B***h,” the affidavit said.

On March 29, the affidavit said, Pour received six emails from “kellysmoty@gmail.com,” which appeared as “Frank Gorshin,” the actor who played the Riddler in the 1960s "Batman" TV series.

The emails repeated the same messages from the initial email, with a couple additional sentences:

“Maybe I will just slit your throat instead,” the email said. “That will get you to shut the (expletive) up.”

Two more emails with the same message were sent to Pour on March 31.

Account information from Google for the two emails showed that a Motorola cellphone was used to access both accounts. That phone also was associated with another email, “rongerardpwfomaha@gmail.com.”

The IP address also connected to Penzkowski’s home address, the affidavit said.

Douglas County investigators did a background check on Penzkowski. They found he had been involved in the Playing With Fire music festival in Omaha and had an email account associated with that event.

Penzkowski served as spokesman and director of communications for Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle. He was a field operations director during Suttle’s election campaign and was named communications director when Suttle took office in June 2009.

Before that, Penzkowski worked as a meteorologist at Omaha TV stations KPTM and KETV. He left the communications post with the Suttle administration in October 2010.

Pour has worked as the Douglas County health director since 2002. She has declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Chris Rodgers, president of the Douglas County Board of Health, reminded people in a Wednesday press conference to take the health orders seriously because they are intended to protect the public.

“Dr. Pour has always operated with integrity, and she’s got a lot of equity in this community," Rodgers said, "and I think that’s why people are looking to her in this time of need and trust in the words that she’s saying.”