An Omaha woman charged with child abuse for twisting the testicles of her boyfriend’s 5-year-old son has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.
Prosecutors amended a charge of felony child abuse to attempted felony child abuse in exchange for Hollie Budka’s plea of no contest.
Budka, who turns 50 on Friday, also was sentenced to two years of probation Wednesday by Douglas County Judge Duane Dougherty.
Court records show Budka will begin serving her jail sentence Monday.
The boy told officers on Jan. 29, 2018, that Budka had twisted his genitals because he had wet the bed. Officials observed a mark on his neck, redness and bruising on his penis and bruising on his leg.
The boy had been spending the weekend with his father, who lives with Budka. Budka was not supposed to be alone with the children, according to a divorce agreement made by both parents.
The boy’s mother said that she, other relatives and elementary school officials made multiple reports to Child Protective Services over the last couple of years about her two boys, then ages 5 and 9. After the sentencing, she said she was glad Budka “got some jail time, but I don’t think the punishment fits the crime.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.