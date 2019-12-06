The son of an Omaha woman whose body lay in her house for five months after she died told police he didn't report the death "because he didn't want to deal with it," according to a police report.

Shawn P. Snoza, 47, was arrested Thursday after police officers went to a house near 40th and Burt Streets. Police were contacted by a bank employee who had been trying to reach Geraldine Snoza, 76, regarding a home equity loan that had matured.

Someone had signed the letter with a man's name and returned it on Oct. 15, police said, but people at the bank remained suspicious because they couldn't reach Geraldine Snoza.

When officers contacted Shawn Snoza at the house Thursday morning, he first said his mother wasn't home. He later said she was dead inside the house and had been dead since July 1 or 2.

An officer found Geraldine Snoza's body in a severe state of decomposition on the floor in a back bedroom of the house.

Shawn Snoza told officers he has not worked for the last three or four years and that his mother's Social Security and pension checks still were coming to the house.

Snoza was arrested on suspicion of concealing the death of another person, a misdemeanor.

Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle said Friday that police are investigating the financial issues in the case, so Snoza could face another charge.

Omaha City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse said this isn't the first time he has dealt with such a matter.

"In the 3½ years I've been in this job, I think we've had two previous cases, making this the third," he said. Under the state statute, he said, "we have to prove that the death was concealed and that the concealing prevented a determination of a cause of death."

An autopsy is scheduled, but Kuhse said he assumes the condition of the body will "present some challenges to the pathologist to determine a cause of death."

Snoza faces up to a year in jail on the concealment charge. From what Kuhse said he can recall, the defendants in the two previous cases both entered pleas and were sentenced to jail.

"Fortunately, these are not common," Kuhse said, "but obviously it happens enough in society that the Legislature felt the need to make it a criminal offense not to do it."

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

