An Omaha woman was sentenced to two years' probation Thursday after reaching a plea agreement in connection with the drowning death of her great-grandchild. 

Sandra Laravie, 63, initially was charged with child abuse resulting in death following an incident Aug. 22, 2018 at a home near 24th and Mary Streets. 

In exchange for Laravie's guilty plea, Douglas County prosecutors amended the charge to attempt of a felony.

Laravie was accused of leaving her 4-month-old great-granddaughter, Zavara Taylor, unattended in a bathtub, resulting in the child's death by drowning.  

The child slipped from a hammock-like bath seat and beneath the bath water, prosecutors said. She also was covered with a bath mat that fell into the tub.

Laravie told police that she tried to wake the baby and laid her down in the crib, then another hard surface, and performed CPR. When that didn't work, she went outside, found a neighbor and asked her to call 911 because Laravie didn't have a phone. 

The infant was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Omaha Police Detective Mick Seymour arrived at the home after the child was taken to the hospital.  

Seymour testified that he saw a marijuana bong in the middle of the bathroom floor and that another officer had found a bottle of sleeping pills. There were twice as many pills missing than the prescribed dosage of one per day, based on when the prescription was filled, Seymour said.

Seymour interviewed Laravie about what had happened. She spoke more generally about her day-to-day responsibilities as the caretaker of Zavara while the girl's parents were at work, Seymour said.

"She appeared to be somewhat confused and slightly disoriented," Seymour testified. "She took an unusual amount of time to answer simple questions and didn't initially understand the seriousness of the situation."

Laravie told police she took a sleeping pill at 9 p.m. the night before and maybe had a beer at 5 or 6 p.m. but said she did not use marijuana. A preliminary breath test showed no alcohol use. Officials did not administer any drug test.

The baby's mother later told police that she usually woke Laravie up at 5 a.m. to care for the infant while she took the baby's father to work. Then the mother would return and get ready for work. She said Laravie appeared confused and wasn't acting as she normally did, Seymour testified.

