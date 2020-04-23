An Omaha woman was charged Thursday with two counts of child abuse after police found her children unattended in an apartment filled with smoke. 

Police were called to the Old Mill Apartments near 108th Street and Old Mill Road at 3 a.m. Wednesday to respond to a resident's report of smoke alarms sounding and the smell of smoke. Officers talked with a 9-year-old boy who answered the door and were told that his mother was "stuck in the bathtub."

Police found smoke coming from an oven filled with burned food that had been shut off by the boy. The boy also directed officers to a bedroom where his 3-year-old sister was sleeping. 

According to an affidavit filed in Douglas County Court, police could hear water running and repeatedly knocked on the bathroom door, but got no answer. The officers forced open the door, awakening a woman in the overflowing tub. 

The woman told police that she had drank alcohol to celebrate her 28th birthday Tuesday and had also taken some prescription pills. The medication alone, she said, caused her to become "knocked out." 

Officers observed a bottle of tequila about one-third full and two prescription bottles on the kitchen table. The woman's son said his mother had "done things of this nature numerous times in the past," the affidavit said. 

The woman, who was wanted on suspicion of failure to appear in court, was booked into the Douglas County Jail. The children were transferred to Project Harmony for placement.

