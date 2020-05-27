A 26-year-old Omaha woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a stabbing incident that resulted in serious injury. 

David J. Friend Jr., 34, of Omaha, was taken by private vehicle to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with a stab wound to his neck about 9:30 a.m., police said. A hospital spokeswoman said Wednesday that he was listed in fair condition. 

Police said Friend was already in surgery when officers arrived at the hospital about 10:15 a.m. Officers found the woman at her home near 132nd and Fort Streets. They arrested her on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. 

The report did not indicate where the incident took place. 

