The Omaha woman accused of leaving her newborn son on the porch of a South Omaha home has been charged with misdemeanor counts of child abuse and abandonment.

Maria Paiz-Perez, 28, appeared in court Thursday.

Omaha City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse said evidence at Paiz-Perez’s home was consistent with the birth of a child.

Shortly after the birth on Monday, authorities say, Paiz-Perez wrapped the boy in a baby blanket and sweater inside a plastic bag. Officials said she then left him about 11:30 a.m. on the front porch of a home near 15th and U Streets.

The boy, named Nicholas, weighed 7 pounds and was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. Doctors found no injuries or signs of abuse, according to a police report.

Paiz-Perez initially denied giving birth, according to court documents, but “has made some admissions to being the mother.”

Police had been searching for a black two-door Pontiac that had stopped in front of the house near 15th and U. Witnesses said they saw the car pull into the driveways of multiple homes. Kuhse said Paiz-Perez eventually chose a home that she believed had people inside.

Kuhse said police still are investigating whether Paiz-Perez was the driver or the passenger in the car.

Paiz-Perez was taken into custody Wednesday. A Spanish language interpreter accompanied her to her Thursday court appearance.

Kuhse said the misdemeanor charges were appropriate in the case. Nebraska has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave children at a hospital within 30 days of birth without fear of prosecution.

“I don’t know what her level of knowledge is about the law and what the options were to her,” Kuhse said.

A judge has ordered the child to be placed in foster care pending the outcome of an April 16 hearing.

Each of the charges Paiz-Perez faces carries a penalty of up to one year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.

The couple who found the baby on their front porch has said their thoughts are with the mother.

“If someone needs help, we are here,” Vicente Cruz said Wednesday. “We are nobody to judge. For the mom, I hope she’s doing OK.”

World-Herald staff writer Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report.

