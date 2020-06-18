An Omaha woman was arrested along Interstate 80 near Cozad after officials said she shot her husband to death during an argument in their pickup truck.
Just before 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nebraska state troopers and local law enforcement officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting that had occurred inside a vehicle on eastbound I-80 east of Cozad. They found Joshua Jourdan, 35, of Omaha, who had been shot to death.
Cozad is about 50 miles southeast of North Platte.
A preliminary investigation found that Jourdan and his wife, 31-year-old Kathleen Jourdan, were arguing as they were traveling. Joshua Jourdan had pulled over along I-80 during the argument, officials said, and Kathleen Jourdan shot him twice with a handgun.
Kathleen Jourdan called 911 to report the shooting and remained at the scene, the patrol said. The couple’s two children were in the backseat of the vehicle. The children were not injured.
Kathleen Jourdan was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and taken to the Dawson County Jail. The children are in protective custody. The investigation is continuing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.