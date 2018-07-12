An Omaha teenager was sentenced Wednesday to six to eight years in prison for a high-speed car chase in which he shot at a state trooper four times and missed.
Douglas County District Judge Russell Bowie sentenced Shane Kildow, 18, to the term, which is cut in half under state law.
Kildow, who was 17 at the time of the February 2017 chase, had pleaded no contest to attempted assault of an officer, a weapons charge and theft of the car.
The patrol said Kildow — at the time a wrestler and student at Ralston High School — was the driver of a stolen 2015 Toyota Camry that a Nebraska State Patrol trooper tried to stop . Kildow had been going 93 mph in a 65 mph zone west on U.S. Highway 275 near Valley.
The trooper said that while he was trying to stop the car, four shots were fired at his patrol car by the driver of the Toyota. Neither the trooper nor his patrol car was hit.
The Camry left Highway 275 at East Meigs Street near Valley, drove through a field and returned to the road, eventually crashing near Reichmuth and Fort Circles.
Kildow ran away but eventually was found by the Omaha Police Department’s helicopter and an Omaha police dog and was arrested.
Kildow apologized Wednesday for his actions.
“I’m truly sorry from the bottom of the heart for my actions that night,” Kildow said. “I hope everyone can forgive me.”
Prosecutor Cody Miltenberger, a deputy Douglas County attorney, said the attempted shooting affects Trooper Nathan Eymann every time he puts on a uniform. Eymann’s wife also fears for her husband’s safety more than ever, Miltenberger said.
Eymann declined to comment on the sentence.
(1) comment
Maybe this will send a message to those who
shoot at Police Officers. If the NSP Trooper had
returned fire this kid would probably be dead. Lesson to be learned is respect other people and
they will respect you. - Bill Gaughan - Omaha
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.