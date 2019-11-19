A 16-year-old Omaha boy told police that he placed empty trash bins over the heads of two customers at the Irvington Walmart to make videos for his social media channel. 

A 38-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman told police Monday evening that they were targets of the teen's pranks. The man said he was shopping at the store about 7:45 p.m. when an empty trash can "was slammed over his head and upper body," according to a police report.

When the man removed the trash can, he saw "two to three" juveniles laughing. The teen who later was ticketed was using a cellphone to record the incident, the man said.

The juveniles ran off and the man followed them to the front of the store, which is at 6304 N. 99th St. That's where the man said he saw the teen who had been holding the cellphone "slam another empty trash can" onto the head of the 65-year-old woman while another teen recorded the attack.

The woman's husband and the man chased the juveniles and were able to detain the 16-year-old with the help of off-duty Douglas County sheriff's deputies working as store security officers.

The 16-year-old told police that he and his friends were performing pranks to put on his YouTube channel. 

Police said the teen's phone contained extensive video evidence. The phone and video from the store's surveillance cameras were collected as evidence.

The teen was cited on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and released to his mother, police said.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

