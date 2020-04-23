20200423_new_bellevuefatal_pic_cm_01

A 2003 Infiniti was placed on a tow truck after it was pulled from the side of a house near 48th Street and Bernadette Avenue on Wednesday. The driver had been stabbed while trying to break into another vehicle in the area before crashing into the house and dying, police say.

The driver who died early Wednesday after the stolen SUV he was in crashed into a Bellevue house has been identified as a 17-year-old Omahan.

Bellevue police said Elijah J. Walsh had been stabbed before hitting the home near 48th Street and Bernadette Avenue about 1:10 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Shortly after 1 a.m., a man who lives near 49th Street and Glasgow Avenue told Bellevue police that he had just confronted two males who were breaking into his vehicle. The two drove from the area in a 2003 Infiniti crossover SUV, with Walsh driving, said Bellevue Police Lt. Andy Jashinske.

Several minutes later, the Infiniti crashed into a house near 48th Street and Bernadette Avenue. The Infiniti was found to have been stolen in Omaha on Monday.

No one in the house was injured, Jashinske said. Police searched for the other man who was in the SUV but were unable to find him.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-STOP (7867).

