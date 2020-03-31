A man who police said stole money from a convenience store early Tuesday was caught by Omaha police after he ran across the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge to escape Council Bluffs police.

Bluffs officers went to the Kwik Shop at 3632 Avenue G after 2:15 a.m. to investigate a robbery that had just occurred. The clerk told them that a man had left the store with cash after he pulled a handgun and demanded money.

Officers later learned the man was with a female.

A witness called in after 2:30 a.m. and said two people matching the description of the robber and the female were getting onto the pedestrian bridge. Bluffs officers arrived at the bridge and chased them. They caught the young woman, a 17-year-old from Council Bluffs.

The male, an 18-year-old Omahan, was caught on the Nebraska side.

Police arrested the two. The 18-year-old male will be held in Omaha awaiting extradition to Iowa. The 17-year-old female was placed at the juvenile detention center in Council Bluffs.

