A man shot in North Omaha early this week died from his injuries Friday, Omaha police said, and an Omaha man has been arrested in his slaying. 

Officers arrested Jermaine Finley, 23, on suspicion of first- degree murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Jade Lea.

Police responded to a shooting near 49th and Miami Streets just after 6:40 p.m. Monday. Lea was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he later died. 

Four other people have been booked in connection with the shooting. Trevian Harris, 19, Jordon Miller, 24, and Dejion Smith, 23, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to discharge a firearm. Omar Bahati, 18, was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm at an inhabited house and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

