An Omaha Public Schools classroom building was locked down Wednesday after one of two youths fleeing the Nebraska State Patrol ran into the building.

The youth, a 15-year-old girl, subsequently ran out of the building and was arrested. Authorities searched the building for the other youth, believed to be a girl, but she was not found, the patrol said.

The pursuit began about 2:45 p.m. when the State Patrol tried to pull over a vehicle that had been reported stolen that was speeding on U.S. Highway 75 near Ames Avenue, according to Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the patrol. After a short pursuit, the vehicle, a Chevrolet Equinox, pulled into parking lot of the Saratoga Integrated Learning Program building, which is just a block or two from the Ames exit.

The two youths abandoned the vehicle.

One youth ran into the school as another person was leaving, said Jeremy Maskel, an OPS spokesman. Staff followed emergency protocol until law enforcement cleared the area, he said.

The building serves middle and high school students, and classes had been dismissed at 2 p.m., Maskel said. As a result, there was a limited number of people in the building at the time of the incident, he said.

The girl who was arrested was the driver of the Equinox, Thomas said. She was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

