Omaha resident Tom Bowley stood near the back of the crowd Tuesday for the official opening of the city's newest police precinct, which is just over a block from his home in the Elkhorn neighborhood.

Bowley said he has never felt safer. 

"I've lived out here 20 years, and really haven't had any (crime) problems," said Bowley, 68. "This guarantees we won't have any problems in my lifetime. I never dreamed (Omaha) would grow this quickly."

Mayor Jean Stothert and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer on Tuesday stressed the economy of opening the west precinct, which is just northwest of 204th Street and West Dodge Road. The 36,000-square-foot facility houses emergency response, traffic investigations and patrol units as well as command and administrative staff. 

"The thing that I like the most, basically, is how efficient this is for us with these units all under one roof," Stothert said. "We've been talking about a fifth precinct since Hal Daub was mayor. I feel good about how we were able to get this done."

Police response times for higher-priority calls will decrease immediately, Schmaderer said. The west precinct, covering land from Interstate 680 west to Elkhorn and about Ida Street on the north to Harrison Street on the south, will reduce the large 911 call volumes in the northwest and southwest precincts.

Omaha had long divided its four precincts at the intersection of 42nd and Dodge Streets. The northwest and southwest precincts stretched from midtown to Elkhorn, which were huge areas. The southwest precinct was more than double the size of the northeast precinct.

"This will eliminate (officers) responding from 180th and Pacific to 47th and Woolworth," Schmaderer said. "We're now fully prepared for any growth in the city."

Schmaderer also expects a “small tick-down” in property crimes because of a higher visibility of patrol officers in neighborhoods. The new precinct, he said, "rounds out what is now uniform police coverage for the City of Omaha.”

The city first had to increase its number of sworn officers to more than 900 before opening the west precinct, Stothert said — otherwise, there wouldn't be enough officers to staff the west precinct. The newest recruit class will bring the number of officers to 902 next year. 

"With our staffing plan, we reached the goals that we had set," she said. "A lot of our planning was based on opening up this precinct."

 The west precinct, which the department has been using since Sept. 8, includes a community room that can host press conferences as well as Boy Scout or neighborhood watch meetings. Construction costs for the facility came in under the $10 million budget, officials said, at about $8.2 million, and on schedule. 

The Emergency Response Unit finally will be in one place, said Lt. Jay Leavitt, the unit commander. Previously, the Mobile Command Center, used for a variety of city events from the College World Series to Septemberfest, was stationed at Eppley Airfield. Other vehicles were stationed with the former traffic unit home in Millard. 

"We always had to shuffle vehicles, depending on what was needed," Leavitt said. "Now, we have room to load and get organized in one place."

