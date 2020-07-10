LEXINGTON — An Omaha resident physician who is accused of killing her husband has been released from the Dawson County Jail after she posted bail.

Kathleen Jourdan, 31, was released Thursday after posting $100,000, or 10 percent of $1 million bail. She is scheduled to appear in Dawson County District Court on Aug. 17.

Jourdan is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting death of her husband, 35-year-old Josh Jourdan. He was found dead June 17 in the driver’s seat of the couple's pickup truck, which was parked along eastbound Interstate 80 near Cozad.

Josh Jourdan had pulled over as the couple argued. Kathleen Jourdan told authorities that her husband gave her a “look” while raising his arm, so she pulled a handgun out of the center console of the pickup and fired two shots into his chest.

The couple’s two boys, ages 7 and 5, were in the back seat during the argument and ensuing shooting.

Kathleen Jourdan called 911 about 3:15 p.m. June 17, after the shooting. She told authorities that the family was in the process of moving from their Omaha home to Scottsbluff so she could continue her medical residency.

At a bail review hearing last month, Dawson County Judge Jeffrey Wightman said that in addition to posting the $100,000, Jourdan also would have to surrender her passport and remain in Nebraska.

Jourdan had a preliminary hearing July 2, the same day as her husband’s funeral in his hometown of Wenatchee, Washington. 

In interviews with law enforcement, Jourdan alleged that she suffered abuse from her husband. Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman said both Jourdan and her husband may have been abusive.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email