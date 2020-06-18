An Omaha resident physician accused of fatally shooting her husband during an argument along Interstate 80 has been charged with second-degree murder in his death.
Kathleen E. Jourdan, 31, appeared Thursday in Dawson County Court, where a judge ordered that she be held in the county jail without bail. She also has been charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Jourdan is a resident physician in the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Family Medicine Residency Program. According to state records, she was issued a temporary educational permit to practice medicine in July 2019. She graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine, which is in Grenada, in late 2018.
She was arrested Wednesday along Interstate 80 near Cozad. Officials said she fatally shot her husband, 35-year-old Joshua Jourdan, as they argued in their pickup truck.
Just before 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nebraska state troopers and Cozad and Dawson County law enforcement officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting that had occurred inside a vehicle on eastbound I-80 east of Cozad. They found that Joshua Jourdan had been shot to death.
Cozad is about 50 miles southeast of North Platte.
According to court records, Kathleen Jourdan told investigators that she, her husband and their two sons were in the process of moving to Scottsbluff. During the drive back to Omaha, she said, she and her husband got into an argument.
Joshua Jourdan called a mutual friend of the couple to mediate, records show. During the conversation, he pulled over to the side of the road.
Kathleen Jourdan told investigators that her husband raised his arm as if he were going to strike her. In response, she said, she grabbed a gun that was in the center console and fired two rounds into his chest.
The Nebraska State Patrol said Kathleen Jourdan called 911 to report the shooting. The couple’s two sons were in the backseat of the vehicle. The children were not injured.
Kathleen Jourdan was arrested at the scene and the two boys were both placed in protective custody.
In a statement, UNMC said school officials were "aware of the allegations and charges regarding Dr. Kathleen Jourdan, a resident physician in the Family Medicine Residency Program.
"Given the seriousness of these charges, Dr. Jourdan has been placed on administrative leave from the residency program, pending both internal and criminal investigations."
A preliminary hearing for Jourdan is scheduled for July 2.
World-Herald staff writer Julie Anderson contributed to this report, which includes material from Lee Enterprises.
"The children were not injured." Sadly, this is only technically accurate. Sigh!
