A chemical dependency counselor at the Omaha Correctional Center has been arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on suspicion of unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

The 58-year-old woman has resigned her position. She had been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since July 2018, according to a statement released by the department Wednesday evening.

Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a felony.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

