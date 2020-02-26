A chemical dependency counselor at the Omaha Correctional Center has been arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on suspicion of unauthorized communication with a prisoner.
The 58-year-old woman has resigned her position. She had been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since July 2018, according to a statement released by the department Wednesday evening.
Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a felony.
