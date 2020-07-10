The blood of a man shot to death in a South Omaha alley in May was found splattered in an abandoned Hummer, a detective testified Friday.

The blood belonged to Charles Rockwood, who was found dead of a gunshot to the neck May 24 near 24th Street and Poppleton Avenue, Omaha Police Detective Brandon Hahn said in court. The Hummer belonged to Rickey Bradberry, an acquaintance of Rockwood, who is accused of murdering him.

Police also found a spent 12-gauge shotgun shell casing in the Hummer, along with Rockwood’s wallet and driver’s license, Hahn testified. They found a 12-gauge shotgun in a wooded area where a friend of Bradberry told police the suspect told him he hid it, the detective said. They found two acquaintances of Bradberry who said he had told them that he shot Rockwood, according to Hahn’s testimony.

Hahn was the lone witness called to testify at Friday's preliminary hearing, where Douglas County Judge Sheryl Lohaus ruled that there was enough evidence for Bradberry to be tried on the charges of first-degree murder, using a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bradberry is being held on $10 million bail pending the trial in Douglas County District Court.

Rockwood, 47, was found dead in the early morning hours of May 24 in the alley, a couple blocks from Bradberry’s house, which was at 1334 S. 24th St. A neighbor had called 911 after hearing a loud boom. Police arrested the 59-year-old Bradberry three days later.

According to Hahn’s testimony, Rockwood had driven with his girlfriend to the alley to meet someone named Rickey. The woman told police that Rockwood and the man had met earlier outside a laundromat elsewhere in South Omaha, where another witness overheard the two men arguing, possibly about drugs, Hahn said.

Rockwood’s girlfriend told police that the couple parked in the alley and then an SUV pulled up behind them. She said she stayed in the car in the alley while Rockwood walked back to the SUV.

“Then within seconds of that interaction, there’s a shot fired,” Hahn said that Rockwood’s girlfriend told police.

Rockwood sustained a large gunshot wound to his neck or chest at a downward angle, and a peppering of shotgun pellets to his right hand. Blood was spattered on the passenger door of Rockwood’s Hummer.

“Would the conclusion be that Mr. Rockwood was leaning into the vehicle with his right arm, right hand, speaking with Mr. Bradberry, who would have been seated in the vehicle?” Olson asked the detective.

“Yes,” Hahn answered.

The detective testified that an acquaintance of Bradberry told police that Bradberry had said he shot Rockwood. The acquaintance told police that Bradberry asked him to retrieve the shotgun from a wooded area and get rid of it, Hahn said. Police found the gun in the wooded area, he said.

Another acquaintance told police that Bradberry told him he shot Rockwood, Hahn testified. The detective said the man told police that Bradberry told him “that Mr. Rockwood had been bullying Mr. Bradberry, demanding drugs from him. . . . He told him to meet him in the alley. He went to the house but instead of getting the drugs he grabbed the shotgun. He went up to the meeting location . . . and then when Mr. Rockwood opened up the door, he shot him.”

Video from security cameras showed Rockwood inside the laundromat, and also showed his dark blue Hummer H3 near the laundromat, and in an alley near his home near the time of the shooting, Hahn testified.

Relatives of Rockwood declined to comment after the hearing. Mary Lieb, who said she was Bradberry’s fiancee, hugged a woman from Rockwood’s family and friends as they were leaving the courtroom and said she was sorry. She said she didn’t know anything about what happened that night, but felt compelled to offer her condolences.

She said Bradberry is a disabled military veteran and that she had been with him for 14 years.

