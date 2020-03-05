To the members of the Omaha Police Officers Association, Douglas County District Judge Marlon Polk is at the top of the list — the list of judges with whom the police union routinely disagrees.
“I think Polk has secured his seat as the No. 1 judge that makes the worst decisions for public safety,” said Tony Conner, the police union president. “Polk has had this pattern for quite a while now.”
Last week, Polk ordered that 18-year-old Dakota Nagel, who is accused of shooting at Omaha police officers, should not be charged as an adult. It was the third time since late in 2017 that Polk has transferred a case of an alleged would-be cop shooter to juvenile court.
The Douglas County Attorney’s Office has appealed the decision.
Nagel was charged with six felonies, including attempted assault and use of a deadly weapon. He faced a total of 20 to 240 years in prison if convicted on all counts.
Juvenile court will have jurisdiction over him until he turns 19 in February 2021.
Polk issued a written order last week in response to a Feb. 10 hearing on the motion to move the case to juvenile court.
In his order, Polk wrote that the law states that if someone under 18 years old commits a crime, the case “shall be” transferred to juvenile court unless the state proves there is “sound basis” for charging the juvenile as an adult, based on a number of factors.
Polk explained that in this case, there was no sound basis, in part because Nagel has a learning disability and does not have “any significant sophistication or maturity as far as juveniles go.”
“The Court notes that the current charges are serious and do greatly concern public safety, including the alleged use of a firearm and potential gang association,” Polk wrote. “This Court does not believe the charges themselves indicate any desire by this juvenile to be treated as an adult or an extended pattern of living as an adult, but may offer an opportunity for rehabilitative intervention, which is in the best interest of the juvenile.”
Polk’s bailiff said Wednesday that the judge does not comment on cases.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said it concerned him that Polk, in his order, acknowledged Nagel’s gang ties and previous juvenile record yet still contended that less than a year of programming would help Nagel. Kleine said he respectfully disagrees with Polk’s order and the reasoning behind it.
“There’s certainly things he puts in his own order that shows it should have stayed in district court,” Kleine said. “There’s officers that are putting their lives on the line to keep the public safe. They’re getting shot at by individuals. (District court) is most appropriate.”
Nagel’s attorney, Lauren Micek, an assistant public defender, declined to comment, citing the office’s policy of not speaking about pending cases.
On Nov. 12, according to Polk’s order, two Omaha police officers in an unmarked police vehicle were conducting surveillance on a man’s home near 25th and Iowa Streets. A 2006 Hyundai pulled out of the driveway and the officers began to drive after it.
The occupants of the vehicle fired shots at the officers, then stopped the vehicle and ran. They were caught and taken into custody.
The officers, Detectives Robert Seitzer and Robert Soldo, were not injured. Nagel, then 17, was a passenger in the vehicle.
Conner said he has spoken to both detectives, who he said were disappointed in Polk’s decision to transfer the case.
The police union is still considering whether to launch an official anti-retention campaign against Polk. Conner noted that he is sharing the union’s stance on the Omaha Police Officers Association’s social media.
Juvenile court, Conner said, “is a slap on the wrist. Juveniles are back on the street and nothing has changed in their environment, and they’re right back out creating havoc like they did before.”
Polk’s order emphasized the juvenile court services that Nagel still could receive — gang intervention, mental health services, substance abuse treatment, curfew, group home applications and psychotherapy — though they would end in less than a year, when he turns 19.
“Rehabilitative services in juvenile court have not been exhausted and could be implemented regardless of (Nagel’s) age,” Polk wrote, citing testimony from a state juvenile probation worker.
Polk’s previous decisions also have frustrated law enforcement.
In November, Polk transferred the case of 16-year-old Esai Pinales to juvenile court. Authorities say that in June, Pinales and 18-year-old Keven Solorzano shot at an unmarked Omaha police car with two detectives and an intern inside.
Pinales’ case is stalled as it awaits the result of Kleine’s appeal of Polk’s decision. Solorzano will be sentenced by Polk in April.
In November 2017, Polk transferred to juvenile court the case of Tyler Pitzl, who in September of that year had shot at Douglas County deputies, striking one. When Polk transferred the case, Pitzl was 15 months from turning 19.
A juvenile court judge ordered him to serve community service and probation in the shooting and an additional year of probation and 40 hours of community service on a misdemeanor charge of false reporting. In May 2018, while his juvenile court case was pending, he called 911 to report that he had been robbed at knifepoint, a story he later recanted.
