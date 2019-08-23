An attempt to arrest a man on a kidnapping charge Thursday afternoon in northwest Omaha ended with shots fired, school lockouts and a suspect dead of a self-inflicted gunshot. 

On Friday, Omaha police released more information about the standoff incident near 65th Street and Sorensen Parkway, saying there is no evidence that any officers discharged their guns. The incident and death remains under investigation. According to police:

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, Metro Fugitive Task Force officers went to an apartment complex at 6535 N. 64th Plaza to arrest Terrance Lovelle Newsome, 49, who was wanted on a felony warrant out of California charging him with kidnapping. Police believed Newsome was living with a relative there. 

Officers knocked on the door and identified themselves as police. Soon after, they heard a gunshot come from inside the apartment that splintered parts of the front door. Officers heard several more gunshots and started evacuating the rest of the residents in the complex.

Lockout procedures were implemented at two nearby schools, Roncalli Catholic High School and Nathan Hale Middle School. 

Investigators later found that Newsome had called a family member and told them he had fired at police. After a final shot, police heard a thud from inside the apartment. 

As evacuations continued, police tried unsuccessfully to contact Newsome inside the apartment. 

Officers entered the apartment and saw someone, later identified as Newsome, on the floor near the front room. He had a gunshot wound to the head and a Springfield XDS 9mm handgun beneath his body. Medics pronounced Newsome dead at the scene. No one else was inside the apartment. 

While investigators, which include an OPD team that looks into in-custody deaths and the Nebraska State Patrol, continue to interview witnesses and look through evidence, police said there is no sign that any officers shot their weapons. Police believe Newsome fired three shots through the door and then the fourth that killed himself.  

