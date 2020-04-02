Omaha police are seeking help in identifying a man who is suspected of trying to entice children into his vehicle.
On Thursday, police released photos of the car involved. Police say the man, thought to be in his 30s, was driving a blue, four-door sedan. It may be a Volkswagen Jetta.
The incidents have occurred in the northeast and northwest parts of Omaha, police said.
Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle can contact CrimeStoppers at 402-444-STOP.
