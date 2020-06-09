Omaha police are seeking the public's help tracking down people who assaulted others or vandalized businesses and vehicles during recent protests.
Many of these acts were captured on video by the public, police say.
Tips that lead to a felony arrest are eligible for a $1,000 reward and can remain anonymous. To send an anonymous tip to Omaha Crimestoppers, call (402) 444-STOP, visit www.omahacrimestoppers.org or use the P3 Tips mobile app.
To talk with Omaha police, call Criminal Investigations at 402-444-5652.
Good luck with that OPD as nobody is going to help you out before you list the officers names that tear gassed and shot at people with rubber bullets.
