The Omaha Police Department's Homicide Unit is asking for help locating witnesses to a shooting of a Benson High School basketball player that led to the amputation of his leg.
At about 6:20 p.m. Sept. 23, Ke'Shon Henderson, 17, was shot near the intersection of 42nd and Sprague Streets. Henderson was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by private vehicle and underwent surgery.
Henderson's mother said her son was shot twice. One of the bullets, she said, clipped the bottom of his right lung and went into his right leg. The other, she said, went through his abdomen and damaged his kidneys, liver, small intestine and bowel.
Henderson has undergone more than a dozen surgeries, his mother said.
Police shared a video Friday, asking for help with identifying the owner/operators of the vehicles that are driving through the intersection. Officials think they witnessed the shooting.
Two 16-year-old boys already have been arrested in the shooting. One was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony, the other on suspicion of robbery.
People with any information are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867). People also can go to www.p3tips.com or download the P3tips mobile app to provide information.
