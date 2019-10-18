Ke'Shon Henderson

Ke’Shon Henderson, an honor roll student at Benson, was shot twice on Sept. 23. Part of his right leg was amputated, and he suffered a stroke.

The Omaha Police Department's Homicide Unit is asking for help locating witnesses to a shooting of a Benson High School basketball player that led to the amputation of his leg.

At about 6:20 p.m. Sept. 23, Ke'Shon Henderson, 17, was shot near the intersection of 42nd and Sprague Streets. Henderson was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by private vehicle and underwent surgery.

Henderson's mother said her son was shot twice. One of the bullets, she said, clipped the bottom of his right lung and went into his right leg. The other, she said, went through his abdomen and damaged his kidneys, liver, small intestine and bowel.

Henderson has undergone more than a dozen surgeries, his mother said.

Police shared a video Friday, asking for help with identifying the owner/operators of the vehicles that are driving through the intersection. Officials think they witnessed the shooting.

Two 16-year-old boys already have been arrested in the shooting. One was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony, the other on suspicion of robbery.

People with any information are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867). People also can go to www.p3tips.com or download the P3tips mobile app to provide information.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription