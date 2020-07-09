You could earn $10,000 if you can identify a Dodge Ram and its occupants for Omaha police.

Police are seeking a 2009-2019 maroon Dodge Ram and its occupants in connection with a shooting about 11:15 p.m. July 3 at a gas station at 3874 Hamilton St.

Dodge Ram being sought

Omaha police are seeking information on this Dodge Ram, which is believed to have been involved in a shooting late July 3 at a gas station at 3874 Hamilton St.

A man told police he was by the gas pumps when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot. His girlfriend drove him to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the truck or the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867 or at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or at www.p3tips.com.

Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest of a shooting suspect.

