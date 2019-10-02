75th and Hartman shooting

The scene of a Wednesday night shooting near 75th Street and Hartman Avenue.

 BOB GLISSMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha police are searching for two young men they say were involved in a shooting near 75th Street and Hartman Avenue that left another man with a gunshot wound. 

Jared Sedlacek, who turns 27 on Friday, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition after the shooting, which occurred about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Scanner traffic indicated that he was shot in the back.

A police report said Sedlacek was inside the house at 7522 Hartman Ave. when someone fired a shot through the house's wooden garage door. The bullet also may have traveled through an interior wooden door before hitting Sedlacek, the report said.

