Omaha police are searching for two young men they say were involved in a shooting near 75th Street and Hartman Avenue that left another man with a gunshot wound.
Jared Sedlacek, who turns 27 on Friday, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition after the shooting, which occurred about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Scanner traffic indicated that he was shot in the back.
A police report said Sedlacek was inside the house at 7522 Hartman Ave. when someone fired a shot through the house's wooden garage door. The bullet also may have traveled through an interior wooden door before hitting Sedlacek, the report said.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.