Officers are searching for a suspect in connection with a Friday night shooting near Fontenelle Park.

According to the Omaha Police Department, officers were dispatched to 4300 N 41 St. at 9:30 p.m. for a shot spotter activation. Upon arrival, witnesses told officers that the 30-year-old victim was taken to Immanuel Hospital. Officers contacted the victim at Immanuel Hospital. The victim was later transferred to Bergan Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

