Omaha police are looking for a man who tried to force a woman into his car near 32nd Street and Woolworth Avenue.
The woman was out running just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday when a Hispanic male in his 30s who was driving a dark-colored compact sedan grabbed her and tried to push her into his car.
The woman, who is 23, was able to get away and summon help. The man drove off.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
