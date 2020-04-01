Two teens who were caught after a robbery Tuesday night are suspected of committing four other robberies in March, Omaha police said Wednesday.
Officers responded to Mariscos El Culichi, 2229 Leavenworth St., to investigate a robbery that had just occurred. Workers said two people, one of whom had a knife, had entered the store and demanded cash. The two got the money and fled on foot.
A witness pointed out to officers where the two had gone, and police set up a perimeter in the area. Two teens, ages 15 and 16, were found and arrested.
Police said further investigation found that the teens were responsible for these robberies:
• Monster Glass, 2618 Leavenworth St., on March 5
• El Chango, 2405 Hickory St., on March 11
• Park Ave Grocery, 1107 Park Ave., March 25
• Las Conshitas Bakery, 1344 Park Ave., March 25
The 16-year-old boy was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on suspicion of five counts of robbery and use of a weapon (knife) to commit a felony. A 15-year-old boy was booked into the Youth Center on suspicion of five counts of robbery, use of a weapon (knife) to commit a felony and a possession with intent to deliver marijuana.
Anyone with information about the robberies is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
