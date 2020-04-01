Two teens who were caught after a robbery Tuesday night are suspected of committing four other robberies in March, Omaha police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to Mariscos El Culichi, 2229 Leavenworth St., to investigate a robbery that had just occurred. Workers said two people, one of whom had a knife, had entered the store and demanded cash. The two got the money and fled on foot.

A witness pointed out to officers where the two had gone, and police set up a perimeter in the area. Two teens, ages 15 and 16, were found and arrested.

Police said further investigation found that the teens were responsible for these robberies:

• Monster Glass, 2618 Leavenworth St., on March 5

• El Chango, 2405 Hickory St., on March 11

• Park Ave Grocery, 1107 Park Ave., March 25

• Las Conshitas Bakery, 1344 Park Ave., March 25

The 16-year-old boy was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on suspicion of five counts of robbery and use of a weapon (knife) to commit a felony. A 15-year-old boy was booked into the Youth Center on suspicion of five counts of robbery, use of a weapon (knife) to commit a felony and a possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Anyone with information about the robberies is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109,

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email