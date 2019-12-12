Authorities have determined that a man who was reported missing last February was killed the month before.

Joseph Hellman, 37, was killed on Jan. 29 at 3913 Fort St., according to an Omaha police report publicly released Wednesday. It is unclear how he was killed.

Hellman

Joseph A. Hellman

Council Bluffs Police told Omaha Police Department officers on Feb. 21 that they had gotten a missing person report for Hellman, who was last seen in Omaha. The OPD homicide unit then investigated the case and determined at some point that Hellman was killed.

Hellman served seven months in Nebraska prison after being convicted of theft by deception in Douglas County.  

Hellman's slaying is the second that occurred in 2019 and brings the total number of homicides so far this year to 20. 

