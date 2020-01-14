Omaha police have released two photos of a man thought to be involved in a shooting early Sunday at a bar near 18th and Vinton Streets.
Witnesses told officers that the man got into an argument at the River City Saloon on Saturday evening and was removed from the bar. He returned just before 1 a.m. Sunday, police said, and fired shots near the front door of the bar before fleeing, possibly in a tan minivan.
At least one of the gunshots struck Adam Gray, 27, of Omaha. Gray was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with a gunshot wound that was not thought to be life-threatening, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a shooting.
