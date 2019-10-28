Omaha police are investigating four robberies that occurred Sunday night in a span of 45 minutes.

Investigators think the four Omaha robberies are related, a police spokesman said Monday.

The spree began just before 7 p.m., when the Kum and Go near 72nd and Blondo Streets was robbed.

A Kum and Go employee told police that a man showed a handgun and demanded money. The robber took cash and cigarettes and fled to the south.

The Family Dollar near the Northwest Radial and Charles Street was next at 7:17 p.m. A man entered the business, demanded money and threatened to shoot, police said.

Those robberies were followed by a robbery at Tobacco Road near the intersection of Saddle Creek Road and 50th Street at 7:36 p.m. A man entered, displayed a gun and was given money from the register.

He discharged the firearm and “continued to demand more money” from the safe, police said. After receiving additional cash, the robber fled from the business and fired the gun.

Shortly thereafter, the Bucky’s at 60th and Center Streets was robbed. An employee said a man entered the business and showed a handgun while demanding money from the register and the safe. He also took a wallet from a customer before leaving the business in dark blue sedan.

A robbery also occurred early Monday in Bellevue. The Kwik Shop at 4151 Harrison St., was robbed at 3:50 a.m., according to a Sarpy County 911 dispatcher.

A lone gunman, dressed all in black clothing, took cash, cigarettes and the clerk’s cellphone. The phone was found nearby. Police haven't said whether they think the Bellevue robbery is related to the Omaha ones.

Anyone with information about the Omaha robberies should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

In Sarpy County, tipsters also may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if their tip leads to an arrest. In Sarpy, people may call 402-592-STOP.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

