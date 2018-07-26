An Omaha police officer shot and killed an "aggressive" pit bull as it was charging him, police reported.
Around 9 p.m. July 12, gang unit detectives were investigating reports of shots being fired near 9th and Frances Streets when several people, one with a handgun, ran out of a detached garage of a house near the intersection.
As officers were detaining the people, police said, a large white male pit bull came running out of the same garage toward Detective Antone Arrick "in an aggressive manner."
Arrick tried to back away, according to a police report, but his path was blocked by a pickup truck and a basketball hoop in the driveway. Just as the animal was about to bite him, police said, Arrick shot the dog in the head, killing it.
