An Omaha police officer shot and killed an "aggressive" pit bull as it was charging him, police reported.  

Around 9 p.m. July 12, gang unit detectives were investigating reports of shots being fired near 9th and Frances Streets when several people, one with a handgun, ran out of a detached garage of a house near the intersection. 

As officers were detaining the people, police said, a large white male pit bull came running out of the same garage toward Detective Antone Arrick "in an aggressive manner."

Arrick tried to back away, according to a police report, but his path was blocked by a pickup truck and a basketball hoop in the driveway. Just as the animal was about to bite him, police said, Arrick shot the dog in the head, killing it. 

Anna Bauman covers a little bit of everything as one of The World-Herald's summer interns. Phone: 402-444-1304.

