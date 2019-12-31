An Omaha police officer was wounded late Tuesday in a shooting at Evans Tower in north Omaha, scanner reports said.
Early indications were that the officer was shot in the leg.
The shooting occurred about 10:20 p.m. at the housing complex at 24th and Evans Streets.
Seven police cars were at the scene by 11 p.m. and the police helicopter circled overhead. Officers there would not comment.
