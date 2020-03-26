An Omaha police officer and Omaha firefighter have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, city officials said Thursday.

The officer, who is not being identified by The World-Herald, said Thursday on his Facebook page that he will be treated at the Nebraska Medical Center while battling COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The officer had recently traveled to Hawaii. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has ordered any officer who traveled to self-quarantine for two weeks.

After his trip, the officer revealed on his Facebook page that he tested positive for COVID-19. Schmaderer confirmed that early Thursday evening.

The officer has not worked a police shift since returning from Hawaii, Schmaderer said, and has been in self-isolation since his trip.

The officer, who is the first in the department to test positive for the virus, could not be reached for a comment.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said at a press conference Thursday afternoon that one Omaha firefighter also has tested positive for the coronavirus. ​

The firefighter has been on furlough and recently traveled to Colorado, she said.

"He wasn't in any station, he hasn't exposed any firefighter at all," Stothert said. "No one that he works with in his station has to be considered exposed."