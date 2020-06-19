Omaha police believe a man found dead in the Ponca Hills area is the second victim of homicide suspect Nicholas Hirsh, who was killed Tuesday in a shootout with law enforcement officers in northeast Kansas.
Police found the body of John Clanton, 68, on Tuesday. Clanton had been reported missing six days earlier.
Before Hirsh was shot by police, officials had filed a first-degree murder arrest warrant for Hirsh in the slaying of John L. Miles, 41, of Council Bluffs. Miles was found in an apartment at 7910 Blondo St. last week after Omaha police officers went there just after noon to investigate a report of a shooting.
Investigators are not looking for any additional suspects in connection with either homicide.
