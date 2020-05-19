Omaha police announced the arrest of a 43-year-old man in connection with the city's latest homicide.
James Fairbanks was booked into the Douglas County Jail just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, a police spokesman said. He was arrested on suspicion of criminal homicide in the death of 64-year-old Mattieo Condoluci.
Condoluci was found shot to death Saturday in his home at 4305 Pinkney St.
Police said Monday that they were investigating an email sent that afternoon to local news media in which the author claimed responsibility for the slaying of Condoluci. It's not clear if Fairbanks is the author of that email.
The email writer claimed to have shot Condoluci after learning that he was listed on Nebraska’s sex offender registry. The author said he or she was apartment hunting in the neighborhood where Condoluci lived and learned of him while investigating the neighborhood.
Police are aware of the email and are following up, Lt. Sherie Thomas, a police spokeswoman, said Monday evening.
Condoluci’s daughter, Amanda Henry of Omaha, said her father’s killer should be given probation.
“Murdering my dad was a horrible thing,” she said. “But children are much safer now, any other child he could have hurt is much safer.”
According to the sex offender registry, Condoluci was convicted of attempted lewd or lascivious assault upon a child in 1994 in Florida and sexual assault of a child in Sarpy County in February 2007. Both are felonies.
Monday’s email was sent with the subject line “Mattieo Condoluci Homicide” and came from a “Stop Predators” email address. It was not signed. The author claimed in the email to have killed Condoluci on Thursday evening, which was two days before police discovered Condoluci’s body.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
The writer, who wrote of having worked with victimized children, said when he or she drove by Condoluci’s home, he was seen standing in his driveway “pretending to wash his truck (no soap or water just a rag) while staring at a group of children playing in the street. I watched him for a few minutes and just felt sick to my stomach. He just kept staring at them. The kids thankfully left and he went inside.”
The writer said he or she also saw a slide and playhouse in Condoluci’s backyard.
“I felt sick to my stomach. Having had my own experience with these type of predators I knew the damage he would do to those kids. It agonized me for days. I coudnt (sic) sleep.”
The mother of the child involved in Condoluci's Florida conviction said his death is a relief.
Laura Smith said she thinks the incident contributed to her son's later problems with drugs, which claimed his life in 2017.
"I feel like now my son can rest in peace," she said. "This really was a blessing for us, I feel like we finally got justice."
For at least a brief period several years ago, Condoluci was a street minister to Omaha's homeless. Through Disciples for Christ Street Ministry, he served meals at downtown Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall and provided haircuts to the homeless. The ministry's Facebook page was in operation from 2013-2015.
On the Facebook page, Condoluci talks about his outreach and asks for donations. One post on the page from 2013 reads, "This page was founded to help out a great man Reverend Matthew Condoluci who tirelessly works to help all of those in need. I have created it with his permission because I believe he is doing some of the best of God's work."
Smith said it was that publicity that helped her find Condoluci, and about four years ago she started a Facebook page about him and titled it: Matt Condoluci (preditor) (sic)
Smith's Facebook page caught the eye of the individual who claims to have killed Condoluci. The email received by The World-Herald includes this passage:
"One kids mother had created a predator facebook page about him trying to warn people about him. Her son had been assaulted by him when he was 5 and the damage he did led the poor guy to die of a drug overdose years later and his mom directly blamed that incident on him."
Smith said she doesn't know who killed Condoluci.
The homicide investigation is continuing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile application or call the Homicide unit at 402-444-5656.
1 of 11
Two former Husker players now charged with first-degree sexual assault texted each other about telling the truth about their sexual encounter with a woman, according to a court document. Read more
A surveillance camera recorded a young man painting a swastika on the front door of the South Street Temple at 2061 S. 20th St. A swastika also was painted on the synagogue’s steps. Lincoln police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Read more
The officers were identified earlier as Joshua Ames, Jacob Sunderman and Matthew Ajuoga. Ames was shot in the leg during a New Years Eve incident and was later taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Read more
Since the beginning of 2014, at least 56 certified Nebraska educators were caught having inappropriate communication or sexual contact with students. Their misconduct ranged from sexual intercourse with a student to dinner and a movie with a student. Read more
Learn more about the World-Herald investigation into these instances here.
Richard L. McIntyre, 57, was run over last Feb. 3 by a Ford F-250 pickup truck. He had been walking to get a pack of cigarettes near 84th and Q Streets. The pickup driver, 44-year-old Michael W. Sullivan, drove off and didn’t turn himself in until nine days later. Read more
Seven years after spending some time in jail with Joshua Keadle, Cory Pfeifer saw a news report about Keadle being charged with murder in the disappearance and death of Peru State College student Tyler Thomas. The report prompted Pfeifer, now a truck driver from Plattsmouth, to go to the Nemaha County Attorney’s Office and relate something Keadle told him in that county’s jail about the missing student.Read more
Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.
1 of 11
Two former Husker players now charged with first-degree sexual assault texted each other about telling the truth about their sexual encounter with a woman, according to a court document. Read more
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Authorities were able to arrest a man in connection with the December 2000 slaying of his neighbor thanks to advancements in DNA testing. Read more
A former Nebraska defensive back was sentenced in Lancaster County Court to five years' probation after pleading no contest to resisting arrest during a traffic stop. Read more
SARPY COUNTY JAIL
Dustin Moheng was fatally shot after a night involving arguments, drug use, a firearm transaction and a search on Snapchat for Moheng’s whereabouts. Read more
A surveillance camera recorded a young man painting a swastika on the front door of the South Street Temple at 2061 S. 20th St. A swastika also was painted on the synagogue’s steps. Lincoln police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Read more
A 17-year-old girl was kidnapped in early 2019, taken to a hotel and forced to pose for nude photos that would be used as sex advertisements. Read more
The officers were identified earlier as Joshua Ames, Jacob Sunderman and Matthew Ajuoga. Ames was shot in the leg during a New Years Eve incident and was later taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Read more
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Since the beginning of 2014, at least 56 certified Nebraska educators were caught having inappropriate communication or sexual contact with students. Their misconduct ranged from sexual intercourse with a student to dinner and a movie with a student. Read more
Learn more about the World-Herald investigation into these instances here.
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Marine from Nebraska who tried to enter Offutt Air Force Base last May with firearms and ammunition in his truck was sentenced to three years in a military prison. Read more
INSTAGRAM
Richard L. McIntyre, 57, was run over last Feb. 3 by a Ford F-250 pickup truck. He had been walking to get a pack of cigarettes near 84th and Q Streets. The pickup driver, 44-year-old Michael W. Sullivan, drove off and didn’t turn himself in until nine days later. Read more
STEVEN ELONICH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seven years after spending some time in jail with Joshua Keadle, Cory Pfeifer saw a news report about Keadle being charged with murder in the disappearance and death of Peru State College student Tyler Thomas. The report prompted Pfeifer, now a truck driver from Plattsmouth, to go to the Nemaha County Attorney’s Office and relate something Keadle told him in that county’s jail about the missing student.Read more
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
What's the problem?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.