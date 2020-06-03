Authorities are asking the public for help in identifying a person who was present moments before James Scurlock was fatally shot Saturday night.
Omaha police said they are looking for the person who was shoved minutes before the altercation involving Jake Gardner, the owner of The Hive and Gatsby bars.
The black-and-white video clip is from security footage that Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine showed at a press conference Monday, when he announced that he would not file charges in the shooting because Gardner feared his life. Kleine said Tuesday that he's weighing whether to have a grand jury look at the case.
While explaining the video Monday, Kleine said that Gardner's father pushed someone twice. After that, another person came and shoved Gardner's father to the ground.
That's when Gardner went over to help up his father and things got heated.
Kleine said Gardner backed up, lifted his shirt to show a gun and pulled the gun to his side before he was tackled to his back in a puddle in front of his bar. He fired two warning shots — getting the first two people to flee.
Four seconds later, as he rose to a knee, Scurlock jumped on Gardner’s back and the two went down. Scurlock placed Gardner in what authorities have alternately called a chokehold or a headlock. After a 20-second struggle, Gardner fired over his shoulder, killing Scurlock.
People with information about the person in the video are asked to contact Omaha Police Homicide Detective Ryan Hinsley at 402-444-6364.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.