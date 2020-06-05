Omaha police detectives are looking for a person they think witnessed the fatal shooting of 22-year-old James Scurlock in the Old Market.
The Omaha Police Department on Friday sent out photos of three people who appear to be in three different places. Detectives later said they have identified the two men but need help locating the woman.
Wednesday, detectives asked the public to help identify the person who was shoved twice by the father of bar owner Jake Gardner. Gardner shot Scurlock after Scurlock jumped on him during a confrontation last Saturday night outside Gardner's bar near 12th and Harney Streets.
Gardner was taken into custody after the shooting, but Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced Monday that he would not file charges against Gardner because video of the incident showed Gardner shot in self-defense. But after a public outcry, Kleine said Wednesday that he would petition a judge to call a grand jury and appoint a special prosecutor in the case.
Detectives are still looking for the person who was pushed by Gardner's father.
Police ask that people with information about the woman in the photograph call the homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or 402-444-6364.
Photos: Fourth day of protests in Omaha after James Scurlock's shooting
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
People are detained after a bottleneck of protesters led to a moment of chaos during the fourth day of protests in a row in Omaha on Monday.
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
Omaha World-Herald reporter Reece Ristau has his bag searched by law enforcement as people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
People are detained after a bottleneck of protesters led to a moment of chaos during the fourth day of protests in a row in Omaha on Monday.
A person bleeds while being detained after a bottleneck of protesters led to a moment of chaos during the fourth day of protests in a row in Omaha on Monday.
Deputy Chief Ken Kanger talks with people gathered for a demonstration on Monday in downtown Omaha.
Protesters gather at 13th and Howard on Monday in Omaha.
A group marches down 13th Street on Monday in Omaha.
Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger marches with protesters on Monday.
People try to leave the area on the fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday.
Deputy Chief Ken Kanger tries to make way for protesters to leave the area on the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
People are detained after a bottleneck of protesters led to a moment of chaos during the fourth day of protests in a row in Omaha on Monday.
Omaha police load people they arrested on a Metro city bus during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday.
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
Deputy Chief Ken Kanger kneels with protesters on the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
Law enforcement surround people at a protest on the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
Law enforcement watches as people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
People watch the police response from the roof the of the Paxton building during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
Someone takes a photo of a broken window that someone else had broke during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
People gather at the corner of 13th and Howard as National Guard troops stand by in downtown Omaha on Monday.
People hand out water and snacks to others protesting for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
Destiny Monir, from left, Samantha Darensbourg and Windy Intellect, all of Omaha, talk with Nebraska National Guard Sgt. Justen Meneses as a few dozen people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
The Nebraska State Patrol and a heavy truck block the Capitol Avenue off of I-480 on Monday, June 1, 2020. Police are trying to discourage protesters from coming downtown.
Nebraska National Guard Sgt. Justen Meneses hands out Gatorade to a few dozen people protesting for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
Workers board up All Makes at 2520 Farnam St. in anticipation of a fourth night of protests Monday.
Protesters cross the corner of 13th and Howard street as National Guard troops stand on Monday in downtown Omaha.
People hold signs at the corner of 13th and Harney Streets in Omaha on Monday shortly after it was announced no charges were being filed in the shooting death of James Scurlock.
People chat with National Guard members on Monday in downtown Omaha.
In a change from Monday’s comments, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Tuesday that he is “weighing the potential” for a grand jury to look into the killing of James Scurlock, saying it’s “another way to clear the air.”
The Nebraska State Patrol and a heavy truck block a downtown exit off Interstate 480 on Monday. Police were trying to discourage protesters from coming downtown.
A flower on a sidewalk as National Guard troops and Omaha police stand at the corner of 13th and Howard in downtown Omaha on Monday.
Messages for James Scurlock are spray painted on boarded up windows Monday in downtown Omaha.
Doors and windows of the Nebraska State Office Building are boarded up as a few dozen people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
Workers board up The Next Chapter bookstore at 2508 Farnam St. in anticipation of a fourth night of protests Monday.
Jindy Intellect, of Omaha, talks with Nebraska National Guard Sgt. Justen Meneses and Staff Sgt. Troy Thielke as a few dozen people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
Windows are boarded up in downtown Omaha on Monday.
People walk by a building in downtown Omaha on Monday with a message for James Scurlock on the windows.
People demonstrate at 13th and Howard Streets during the fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday.
A police officer walks north on 13th Street during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
