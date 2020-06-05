Omaha police detectives are looking for a person they think witnessed the fatal shooting of 22-year-old James Scurlock in the Old Market.

The Omaha Police Department on Friday sent out photos of three people who appear to be in three different places. Detectives later said they have identified the two men but need help locating the woman. 

Wednesday, detectives asked the public to help identify the person who was shoved twice by the father of bar owner Jake Gardner. Gardner shot Scurlock after Scurlock jumped on him during a confrontation last Saturday night outside Gardner's bar near 12th and Harney Streets.

Gardner was taken into custody after the shooting, but Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced Monday that he would not file charges against Gardner because video of the incident showed Gardner shot in self-defense. But after a public outcry, Kleine said Wednesday that he would petition a judge to call a grand jury and appoint a special prosecutor in the case. 

Detectives are still looking for the person who was pushed by Gardner's father. 

Police ask that people with information about the woman in the photograph call the homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or 402-444-6364. 

Photos: Fourth day of protests in Omaha after James Scurlock's shooting

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

