Omaha police are looking for a convicted murderer who has been released on parole and cut off his electronic monitor.
Clinton Barfield, 37, was convicted of second-degree murder and weapon use and sentenced in 2005 to 30 to 40 years in prison.
Barfield fatally shot Terrill "Guillotine" Williams in September 2003 at Southside Terrace Homes near 28th and U Streets.
He had testified that his uncle, Terry "Big Bar" Barfield, gave him a gun to shoot Williams over a drug dispute. Prosecutors reduced charges against Clinton Barfield because he testified at his uncle's trial.
Terry Barfield was the leader of South Family — one of Omaha's oldest and most notorious gangs. Terry Barfield is in the Nebraska State Penitentiary until at least 2030 after he was convicted in 2016 with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Clinton Barfield was released on parole Feb. 25, about a year and a half after he first was eligible to be placed on parole.
He would have had to be released from prison in September 2023 if he had not been put on parole.
"Barfield has a history of gun use and should be considered armed and dangerous," officials said.
Anyone with information about these incidents may contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org.
