Omaha police officers made an arrest and recovered a pickup truck stolen at gunpoint in Iowa, authorities said Wednesday. 

The incident began Tuesday when a man and woman left Don's DeSoto Bend Mini Mart in Missouri Valley, Iowa, without paying for the gas pumped into a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck, said Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker. The store owner located the pickup on 145th Street near the Mormon Bridge on the Iowa side of the Missouri River and blocked the road with his GMC pickup. 

The man driving the Chevy pickup rammed the store owner's pickup and then fired shots from a handgun before stealing the GMC pickup, Danker said. It later was determined that the Chevy involved in the gas theft had been stolen from Saunders County, Nebraska. 

Pottawattamie County deputies were sent to the site of the pickup truck theft about 6:20 p.m. The GMC pickup was spotted headed south on Interstate 29 and clocked at over 100 mph. 

The pickup continued south on I-29 and traveled into Omaha on Interstate 480. Omaha officers found the pickup stopped near 13th and Cass Streets. A 30-year-old Omaha woman at the scene was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, Danker said. 

When she's returned to Iowa, the woman will be arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery, eluding officers while participating in a felony, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and two counts of theft, the sheriff said.

The man who had been driving the truck and fired the shots had not been located by Wednesday afternoon.

