If Omaha residents plan to go to the now-closed city parks, they risk getting a ticket.
Over the weekend, Omaha police officers issued 20 tickets to people who were trespassing in seven parks:
- Hummel Park, 9200 John J Pershing Drive, eight citations for trespassing
- Miller Park, 2707 Redick Ave., three citations for trespassing
- Adams Park, 3121 Bedford Ave., two citations for trespassing
- Roberts Park, 730 North 78th St., two citations for trespassing
- Levi Carter Park, 4405 Carter Lake Shore Drive, two citations for trespassing
- Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, 705 Riverfront Drive, two citations for trespassing and minor in possession of alcohol (two people were in a vehicle in a blocked- off parking stall, not on the trail, which is open.)
- Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave., one citation for trespassing
Officers also went to Reign Lounge, 8919 N. 30th St., and saw five people drinking alcohol. They ticketed the bartender on suspicion of violating a health order.
On April 8, Mayor Jean Stothert closed all city parks, including the facilities, parking lots, lakes and ball fields. That declaration excluded the trail system throughout Omaha and golf courses, which remain open.
At an April 8 press conference when Stothert announced the decision, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said that if residents continued to show up at parks, his officers would ticket them.
Officials put barricades and signs at parks on April 9, said Lt. Sherie Thomas, an Omaha police spokeswoman. Officers who checked parks for compliance soon after they closed were giving people verbal warnings and put tow notices on unoccupied vehicles.
