Omaha Police officers are searching for the person who stabbed a man at Jackson Tower's housing community on Friday evening.

Officers responded to a 6:50 p.m. cutting call. Upon arrival, officers found the male victim, Xzavier Bonds, 29, with multiple stab wounds. Bonds was transported to Nebraska Medical Center. Officials say Bonds was uncooperative providing information on the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) or at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or at www.p3tips.com Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

