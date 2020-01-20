A man was shot Sunday night at 96th and Ida Streets, and police want information about what happened.

Just before 8:40 p.m., Omaha police officers responded to the parking lot of the Bucky's convenience store at 9645 Ida St. to investigate a call of gunshots that had been fired there. About 10 minutes later, 23-year-old Kaleb Johnson arrived by private vehicle at Immanuel Medical Center. Johnson then was taken by rescue squad to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.   

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109,

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription