A man was shot Sunday night at 96th and Ida Streets, and police want information about what happened.
Just before 8:40 p.m., Omaha police officers responded to the parking lot of the Bucky's convenience store at 9645 Ida St. to investigate a call of gunshots that had been fired there. About 10 minutes later, 23-year-old Kaleb Johnson arrived by private vehicle at Immanuel Medical Center. Johnson then was taken by rescue squad to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.