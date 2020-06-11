Omaha police are investigating a homicide after officers found a man dead in an apartment Thursday afternoon.
Officers found the man after they responded to a shooting call near 79th and Blondo Streets at 12:02 p.m., police said.
Anyone with information on the man's death is urged to contact the Omaha Police Department's homicide unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
