A man was killed Saturday in the Little Italy area of Omaha, police said Saturday evening.
Officers were called to 617 Pierce St. at 1:40 p.m. to investigate a report of a cutting. Police found that a man inside the residence, 61-year-old John Rexilius, had been killed.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
This is the sixth homicide so far this year in Omaha.
Anyone with information about the latest slaying is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
