Omaha police are investigating the death of a man in North Omaha as a homicide.

Officers responded to a radio call of an assault at 2233 N. 20th St. just after 11 p.m. Sunday, police said Monday. They found James Moore, 74, who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment. He died at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked by police to contact the department's Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Notable crime news of 2020

