Omaha police are investigating two shootings Saturday night.

The first was reported at 6:20 p.m. after a person with a gunshot injury went by private transportation to Nebraska Medical Center, according to 911 dispatch reports.

The shooting possibly occurred near 17th and Castelar Streets, where police are investigating.

There was no immediate word on any arrests or the victim's condition at the hospital.

Another shooting was reported at 9:41 p.m. near 21st and J Streets. A male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper leg, according to dispatch reports. He told authorities that he had been running home when he was shot.

Paramedics did not consider the injury life-threatening.

Police are looking for the shooter.

