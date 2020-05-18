Omaha police are investigating an email sent Monday afternoon to local media in which the author claimed responsibility for the slaying of a 64-year-old man.

The author claimed to have shot Mattieo Condoluci after learning that he was listed on Nebraska's sex offender registry. The author said he/she was apartment hunting in the neighborhood where Condoluci lived and learned of him while investigating the neighborhood.

Condoluci

Mattieo Condoluci, 64, was found dead when Omaha police who responded to a shooting call near North 43rd and Pinkney Streets on Saturday.

Condoluci, 64, was found dead after police responded to a shooting call at 11:15 a.m. Saturday at his home at 4305 Pinkney St. 

Police are aware of the email and are following up, Lt. Sherie Thomas, a police spokeswoman, said Monday evening. 

The email, sent with the subject line "Mattieo Condoluci Homicide" came from a "Stop Predators" email address. It was not signed. The author claimed in the email to have killed Condoluci Thursday evening, which was two days before police discovered Condoluci's body. 

According to the registry, Condoluci was convicted of attempted lewd or lascivious assault upon a child in 1994 in Florida and sexual assault of a child in Sarpy County in February 2007. Both are felonies.

"I drove by and to my horror he was standing in his driveway pretending to wash his truck (no soap or water just a rag) while staring at a group of children playing in the street. I watched him for a few minutes and just felt sick to my stomach. He just kept staring at them. The kids thankfully left and he went inside."

The author, who wrote of having worked with victimized children, also noted seeing a slide and playhouse in Condoluci's unfenced backyard.

"I felt sick to my stomach. Having had my own experience with these type of predators I knew the damage he would do to those kids. It agonized me for days. I coudnt (sic) sleep."

The homicide investigation is continuing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile application or call the Homicide unit at 402-444-5656.

